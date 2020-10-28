PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday.

Funds raised in the annual campaign that leads up to Nov. 11, support veterans, their families and dependents, seniors, education and Remembrance programs.

Austin said it was an “honour and a privilege” to receive the poppy.

“I have been so deeply impressed by the members of our Canadian military, who continue to serve this country,” she said. “The duty that they feel towards our country, the values that guide them, these are things that I think are fundamental to Canadian military service, which many people don’t fully understand.”

READ ALSO: Lieutenant governor of B.C. visits North Saanich Coast Guard and ‘science hub’

Austin said she’s been concerned for some time about the “fragility of democracy and the current global context.”

“I think our constitutional monarchy in Canada is something that distinguishes us from many different jurisdictions around the world. And it should be honoured and valued and protected,” she added. “And I see it as part of my role to do that. The serving members of our military are an important institution, which uphold the democracy that we all are privileged to live within them.”

READ ALSO: Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the cenotaph at the Legislature, where it is normally, but only a few officials will be able to attend. The ceremony will be live-streamed so those wanting to watch can take part.

For more information visit ltgov.bc.ca.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black Creek environmentalist and Catholic priest-hermit Father Charles Brandt passes away
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Just Posted

Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony 2019. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony to go ahead in reduced form

Public asked not to attend; event will be streamed on social media, Shaw TV

Father Charles Brandt, a hermit priest. File Photo
Black Creek environmentalist and Catholic priest-hermit Father Charles Brandt passes away

He devoted his life to protecting and preserving natural habitats

Two suspects seen outside of Gord Knight Auto on Oct. 27 at around 4:15 a.m. Campbell River RCMP are looking for information on these suspects’ identities. Photo supplied by RCMP
RCMP look for suspects in break-in cases

Two suspects caught on surveilance video

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Police investigation results in multiple property crime charges

A Campbell River RCMP investigation has lead to multiple property crime charges… Continue reading

Michele Babchuk sat on the SRD board, a position that will need to be filled after she heads to the legislature. Photo contributed
Good timing for Babchuk’s seat replacement at SRD table

SRD Board scheduled to hold chair election next week

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Cowichan Search and Rescue set up near the Silver Bridge in Duncan on Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020 to rescue a dog from the Cowichan River. (Citizen file)
Cowichan Search and Rescue save dog from icy Cowichan River

Search and Rescue’s swiftwater team was called in

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

The Calgary Zoo is aiding in recovery efforts for the Vancouver Island marmot, an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)
Despite challenges, 2020 good year for Vancouver Island marmot population

In 2019, the foundation counted 60 pups; this year, it reached 46

Most Read