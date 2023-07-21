A wildfire off the west coast of Phillips Arm is now listed at 60 hectares. Photo from BC Wildfire Service.

Phillips Arm wildfire at 60 Hectares

Fire caused by lightning spark; BCWS using modified response approach

A large wildfire in the islands off the coast of Campbell River continues to burn.

First discovered on July 17 at 11:15 a.m, the fire located on Phillips Arm is now up to 60 hectares, based on the latest report from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The location of the fire is northwest of Campbell River. Phillips Arm is located behind Thurlow Island.

Located on the west side of Phillips Arm, the cause of the fire is believed to be caused by lighting.

Because of the very steep terrain presented, the B.C. Wildfire Service has used a modified response approach toward fighting the fire. The fire does not pose a threat to human life or resources.

“We have to assess the potential for a fire to impact values,” said BCWS Information Officer Kyla Preto. “Suppressing the fire only where necessary to protect those values and when it is safe to do so.”

Because of this, there are no crews currently assigned to the fire. However, there are contingency plans in place should the fire spread to workable ground.

“If the fire reaches key trigger points, there are plans in place,” said Preto.

Preto says that the smoke forming over the area in Phillips Arm could venture south to Campbell River.

“Wildfire smoke can drive over large areas,” said Preto. “It can be difficult to predict where the smoke is exactly coming from.”

