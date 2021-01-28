A photo uploaded onto change.org where a petition to reinstate former fire chief Lisa Illes has been started by members of the Gold River fire department.

A photo uploaded onto change.org where a petition to reinstate former fire chief Lisa Illes has been started by members of the Gold River fire department.

Petition to reinstate former Gold River fire chief started online

Lisa Illes was fired from her position as fire chief by the Gold River council earlier in January

Members of the Gold River fire department started an online petition calling on the council to reinstate fired Gold River fire chief Lisa Illes.

The village of Gold River terminated Illes’ contract on Jan. 8. The decision was met with resistance from members of the fire department and the community. In protest, firefighters handed in their resignations and walked out in support of Illes, leaving the village with questionable fire protection.

READ MORE: Council fires Gold River fire chief

READ MORE: Fired Gold River fire chief breaks silence, claims ‘wrongful termination’ by council

While members returned back to work at the urging of the former chief, the nature of her termination became controversial after Illes said it was a ‘wrongful termination.’

Gold River’s mayor Brad Unger and council were unable to disclose reasons for firing Illes citing, that it’s a “human resources matter.” However, Unger did say that the village had appointed an interim fire chief and had secured full coverage for fire safety, including support from the Campbell River fire department.

As of Jan. 28, the petition saw 174 signatories.

“The Village of Gold River, has made a grave mistake in the termination of Chief Illes. Her dismissal has brought confusion, mismanagement, unanswered questions, and no clear direction,” said the petition.

“Without the valued leadership of Chief Illes, the members of the department and the citizens of our community will suffer. We seek the reinstatement of Chief Lisa Illes back into her rightful position as the Fire Chief of the Gold River Fire Department,” it says.


binny.paul@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gold River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size
Next story
Let’s Talk Day: Why family support should be the heart of mental health treatment in B.C.

Just Posted

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. The mayor of Tahsis welcomed the federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Islands fish farm by 2022 and said that the solution going forward is land based aquaculture. (Submitted photo)
Tahsis mayor breaks rank, supports decision to phase out fish farms

North Island community swimming against concerns expressed by its neighbours

A photo uploaded onto change.org where a petition to reinstate former fire chief Lisa Illes has been started by members of the Gold River fire department.
Petition to reinstate former Gold River fire chief started online

Lisa Illes was fired from her position as fire chief by the Gold River council earlier in January

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Hakai Institute’s new video is a 51-minute tour of the slide area, giving researchers a detailed view of the devastation. Photo courtesy Hakai Institute.
Researchers see learning opportunity as ‘silver lining’ of Bute Inlet slide

Quadra Island-based Hakai Institute releases 51-minute video of slide area

Leanne McIntee (left), KDC Health’s Mobile Outreach Coordinator, accepts a cheque from Darcy Millar of the Campbell River Kinsmen Club for the MOUHSS’ programming. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Get the Point project helps clean streets, break down stigma

Get the Point is part of the KDC Health peer mentorship program, which is looking to expand

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read