Woodgrove Centre, Nanaimo’s largest shopping centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

Person working at Nanaimo mall comes down with COVID-19

Woodgrove Centre sends memo to tenants

A person working at Woodgrove Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, the mall has confirmed.

A memo sent to tenants by shopping centre owner Ivanhoé Cambridge and dated June 30 says the worker is no longer in the mall. It adds that the shopping centre continues to disinfect common areas and stresses that the safety and health of employees, tenants, customers and visitors is of the utmost importance.

Both Woodgrove Centre and Ivanhoé Cambridge confirmed the worker’s positive test, e-mailing identical statements.

“Rest assured that we have been following protocols and guidelines to respond to this situation including all cleaning requirements by a cleaning contractor trained to respond to the situation, in the areas under its control,” the statement noted.

The mall owner did not say when it was notified about the positive case or provide further information.

Person working at Nanaimo mall comes down with COVID-19

Woodgrove Centre sends memo to tenants

