The Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Nov. 16, 2021, following flood damage. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

Permanent flooding repairs expected this spring on Malahat

Traffic disruptions expected once work gets underway later this spring

The province is looking to make temporary repairs to the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway a little more permanent.

Now out for tender, the project will see damage from November’s flooding permanently repaired and includes restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane, north of Finlayson Arm Road, and repairing damage to existing drainage. An 80-metre retaining wall will also be replaced to secure the slope against future weather events, according to a release from the province.

The project is expected to get underway later this spring, once a contractor has been selected.

Efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel times, the province stated, but traffic delays are expected throughout construction, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent full closures. Advance notice of traffic disruptions will be provided.

Black Press Media has asked the province for an estimate on how long the project will take to complete.

