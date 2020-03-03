Periods of rain predicted for Campbell River area today

Environment Canada says we’ll be in for a 70 per cent chance of rain today.

Fog patches will dissipate this morning and then expect it to become windy with a high of 9 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening.

Tomorrow, though will be mainly sunny with cloudiness in the late afternoon and periods of rain rolling in tomorrow night.

On the highways, Drive BC is cautioning drivers to watch for fog patches between Sayward and Bowser on Highway 19 and between the turnoff to the Western Mine Road and Gold River on Highway 28.

IN THE NEWS:

Comox-Strathcona hospital board members fear Island Health will ignore opposition to lab service contract

Campbell River Midget Tyees sweep JDF Grizzlies in Island Championship series

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather