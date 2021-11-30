Perinatal Society closing its doors before they even open

Dawn Pomponio, President of the Campbell River Perinatal Society is pictured donating $61252.75 to Deborah Koster of Campbell River Family Services Society Baby’s Best Chance pregnancy outreach program in Campbell River. Photo supplied by Campbell River Perinatal Society

The Campbell River Perinatal Society is closing its doors before it even got a chance to open them.

President Dawn Pomponio had a goal of opening a safe home for pregnant people who needed community support. The idea was that they could live in the home and be mentored for up to 18 months after the birth of their child.

The society has been fundraising for years and has applied for grants to open New Dawn House. Unfortunately due to house prices in Campbell River being at an “unprecedented high,” the society’s goal would not come to fruition.

“Together Laurie Robinson — a nurse who worked at Baby’s Best Chance and eventually at the hospital with me — (and I) saw how supporting woman during pregnancy, birth and in the community after birth, can keep mothers and their babies together rather than in foster care,” Pomponio said. “The idea of a mentorship within a home was based on other homes we researched in Canada. The house mother would help them get to the already existing programs in Campbell River and be available in the home to guide the mothers in the skills of mothering, finances and preparing to find housing and education or jobs.”

Monies raised by the society will be donated to Baby’s Best Chance, which has a similar goal to the Perinatal Society: to provide education, information and connections for those who need extra support during pregnancy, birth and the early stages of parenting.

Deborah Koster of Baby’s Best chance says the funds donated by the Perinatal Society couldn’t have come at a better time.

“New and expectant parents and families are struggling now more than ever before,” she said. “These funds will help us enhance our pregnancy outreach support by meeting the diverse needs of these families, namely increasing grocery vouchers during these challenging economic times.”

The Campbell River Perinatal Society wants to thank all the community members who supported their fundraising efforts, particularly their annual Dancing with the Stars event, and the vision for the New Dawn House over the years.

To make a donation to Baby’s Best Chance, contact Koster at deborah.koster@crfs.ca or call 250-287-2421 and ask for Deb.

