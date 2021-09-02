People’s Party of Canada candidate running in North Island – Powell River

Candidate declined to comment on campaign

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for North Island – Powell River is a self-employed painting contractor.

After hearing of his nomination as the party’s candidate, Black Press reached out to Paul Macknight for comment on his candidacy, to allow voters to know more about him and for response to our ongoing candidate Q and A series.

Macknight responded in an email, saying “I appreciate journalism… I’ve reached out to some media outlets already and I’m good with that number.”

“I’m busy and doing my best to reply to people who care about our Country,” he said.

He included a link to his bio on the People’s Party website.

RELATED: North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: Housing



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021