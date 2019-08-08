People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

RCMP search an area near Gillam, Man. in this photo posted to their Twitter page on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Twitter, Manitoba RCMP

The deputy mayor of a northern Manitoba community at the centre of a massive manhunt says it will be a long time before things return to normal.

John McDonald says there were a lot of questions but not a lot of answers for people in Gillam during a town meeting Wednesday night, after RCMP announced they believed they had found the bodies of two murder suspects from B.C.

Autopsies are being performed in Winnipeg today to confirm the remains located near the Nelson River are of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

The men were suspects in the killings of a Vancouver man and an American woman and her Australian boyfriend travelling in northern B.C.

RELATED: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

McDonald says people may never know whether the fugitives had planned to come to the dense and unforgiving landscape of northern Manitoba, or if they just took a wrong turn.

He adds that it will be a long time before people in the town feel fully relaxed and their quiet lives return.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide
Next story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Just Posted

Elk Falls experience to get a virtual facelift

New virtual exhibit expected to be complete by end of 2020

Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season

Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1

Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

Greenways Land Trust launches Junior Streamkeepers project

Initiative aims to get kids invested in the future of our waterways

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries provides a glimpse into life aboard the Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

More than 10,000 people weigh in on plans for four new vessels

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home

Both Min Chen and the boy were staying at a transition home in Victoria

Most Read