Pedestrian struck by double-decker bus in Victoria

One man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was struck by a double-decker bus Tuesday morning while attempting to cross Douglas Street. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a BC Transit double-decker bus.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to the collision on Douglas Street near Burnside Road East.

The pedestrian attempted to make an undesignated crossing near Burnside Road East, according to the Victoria Police Department.

B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics were first on scene and transported the man to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident; the pedestrian, the passengers on board and our transit operator,” BC Transit said in a statement.

BC Transit will conduct an internal investigation including information from VicPD, a statement from the driver and CCTV if available, said BC Transit public affairs advisor Jamie Wiess.

The driver has also been offered supports.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

