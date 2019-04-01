A pedestrian was hit by a train in Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Maple Ridge.

Salem Woodrow of CP Rail said a freight train made contact with an individual on the tracks near River Road and Lougheed Highway, by Kanaka Creek Regional Park, just east of the Haney Bypass, in Maple Ridge around noon.

“CP police is investigating the incident jointly with local RCMP,” Woodrow added.

The train was heading east, according to reports.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called at 12:02 p.m. and attended the scene.

“We didn’t transport,” said Shannon Miller, with BCEHS.

“We stood down.”

• More to follow.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says
Next story
ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

Just Posted

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Like many, district usually relies on previous surplus to cover anticipated deficits

Eleven-year-old Campbell River boy’s daily swims raise $37,217.48 for women and poverty organizations

Eleven-year-old Sylas Thompson raised $37,217.48 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots… Continue reading

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Most Read