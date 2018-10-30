Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public’s help following Sunday morning incident

A Quadra Island man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run, and police are asking for help from the public in the investigation.

Quadra Island RCMP said in a media release that a 38-year-old man was struck between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near the 1100 block of Heriot Bay Rd.

The pedestrian “is in critical condition and was airlifted to a larger centre” following the incident, according to the release.

Police urged the person responsible to come forward and asked anyone with information to call the Quadra Island RCMP or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line.

Previous story
Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities
Next story
Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

Just Posted

Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public’s help following Sunday morning incident

Campbell River residents mull over options in proportional representation referendum

Electoral reform supporters hold public forum to answer residents’ questions

Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

Strathcona Regional District wants air cleared on legal pot

Province says local governments need to respond to licence requests

Strathcona Regional District board takes stand against water bottling

Proponent from unsuccessful bid in Merville area might be looking north

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting hthe 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

Most Read