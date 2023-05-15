Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire

Residents still under an evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave quickly

The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it’s lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.

The regional district says people living on properties in the Goodlow settlement area on Clayhurst Road between Cecil Lake Road and Moose Creek Road can return home.

But it says residents are still under an evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave quickly should the situation take a turn for the worse.

It says the original order was issued on May 8, days after the Boundary Lake wildfire was discovered.

The regional district says people returning home should still use caution since hazards may remain and conditions can change suddenly, and it urges people to prepare by having a full tank of gas, food, water, medications and other necessities at the ready.

The Peace River Regional District declared a state of local emergency for Electoral Area B due to wildfire activity on May 5, saying it posed an imminent threat to people or property in the area.

