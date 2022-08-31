Pat McGeer was first elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1962. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pat McGeer was first elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1962. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pat McGeer, B.C. Social Credit cabinet minister, brain scientist, athlete, dies at 95

McGeer also served as president and chairman of the Crown-owned ICBC

Pat McGeer, a Princeton University-educated polymath who held several cabinet posts in British Columbia’s Social Credit governments of the 1970s, has died.

A brain scientist and member of Canada’s basketball team at the 1948 Olympics in London, McGeer died in Vancouver at the age of 95.

He was first elected as a B.C. Liberal in 1962 in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding, but joined the Social Credit party in 1975, going on to hold several cabinet posts, including education, science and technology, and universities.

McGeer also served as president and chairman of the Crown-owned Insurance Corp. of B.C. and chairman of the B.C. Research Council.

He received a chemistry doctorate from Princeton, and undergraduate and medical degrees from UBC, going on to head UBC’s division of neurological sciences, where he worked on brain research, focusing on Alzheimer’s disease.

McGeer, who left politics in 1986, was known as a booster of big and sometimes controversial concepts, including a tunnel or bridge from the mainland to Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Jack Weisgerber, B.C. Social Credit, Reform, Independent MLA passes away at 81

BC legislature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River groups want more resources from province to deal with drug toxicity crisis
Next story
B.C. couple entrapped in 2013 legislature bomb plot suing police, government

Just Posted

Gwen Donaldson from the Campbell River Community Action Team speaks about how the Toxic Drug Crisis has affected the community. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River groups want more resources from province to deal with drug toxicity crisis

Campbell River RCMP have released these surveillance photos in the hopes of identifying the man or truck pictured. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in culvert pipe theft

Craig Gillis is running to be a trustee for the Campbell River School District. Photo supplied
Long-time educator Craig Gillis vying for school board seat

An infrastructure project for Read Island has received funding from both the provincial and federal governments. (Google Maps)
Funding announced for Read Island infrastructure project