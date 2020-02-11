A passenger reported a Kelowna Regional Transit bus driver to RCMP on Feb. 9. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

A Kelowna bus driver who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel has had his licence temporarily suspended.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, a transit passenger called the Kelowna RCMP and reported the bus was being driven erratically and they had concerns about the driver.

Officers found the bus and performed a traffic stop.

During that interaction, the bus driver exhibited several signs of impairment and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This passenger is commended for noticing an issue and reporting it immediately.”

BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck confirmed the driver in question is not currently working, but did not comment on the status of his employment.

“BC Transit is taking this matter very seriously, and we immediately initiated an internal investigation with our operating company,” he said. “BC Transit has a fit for duty policy that we require operators and staff to follow, and not be impaired by any substance when behind the wheel or working.

“This is the first time an incident of this sort has occurred.”

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

