Parts of Inland Island Highway closed due to motor vehicle incident, weather

The road is currently closed south of Courtenay, between Cook Creek and Buckley Bay

Parts of Highway 19 are closed this morning (Feb. 11) due to weather and traffic conditions. Google Maps photo

UPDATE as of 12:05 p.m.

One lane is now open in each direction on the highway between Cook Creek and Buckley Bay but RCMP are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Drivers are warned to slow down and drive to conditions as the Inland Island Highway is closed between Cook Creek and Buckley Bay due to a motor vehicle incident and slippery conditions.

Shortly after 10 a.m., members of the Deep Bay Fire Rescue were called to Highway 19 near Wilfred Creek for a report of a semi-trailer involved in a rollover and the driver is trapped inside.

The semi is currently on its side in the median and extrication is required. Additionally, there are reports of other vehicles that have slid off the road into the ditch.

The Comox Valley RCMP noted the roads are slippery and are advising drivers in the area to avoid the area.

The area has seen flurries and snow throughout the region overnight and into early Thursday morning with varying accumulation.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for large parts of southern Vancouver Island, warning of significant snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning.

The alert stated while it is uncertain exactly how much snow might fall, computer models suggesting accumulations between 15 to 25 cm.


Winter storm watch snow warning issued for much of Vancouver Island

