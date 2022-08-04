Parksville resident Victoria Tyers won $75,000 after purchasing a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island woman wins $75K via ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket

Winning ticket purchased at Mid Island Co-op

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers had to check her scratch and win ticket several times before she could believe she had really won $75,000.

She purchased a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ ticket from the Mid Island Co-op on Island Highway East, according to a news release by BCLC.

“I counted the words at least 20 times,” she said. “I was in shock…my first thought was, ‘my trip is paid for!’”

Tyers plans to put some of the prize money towards taking her family on a vacation to Hawaii this winter. 

“I’m in disbelief! There really are winners out there,” she said.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

