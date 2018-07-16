Kanahus Manuel and the Tiny HouseWarriors intended to block the construction of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. Image: (KanahusFreedom/Twitter)

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

The group behind an ongoing protest in North Thompson River Provincial Park is calling the arrest of one of its members a “declaration of war.”

Tiny House Warriors convened in the park as part of a traditional tattoo gathering from July 6 to 9, but stayed and set up tiny houses in protest.

The park, located just south of Clearwater, is along the proposed route for the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline — the subject of the group’s protest.

On Friday, the group was given an eviction notice by BC Parks personnel.

About 8 a.m. Saturday, RCMP arrived at the site and arrested Kanahus Manuel. The arrest was captured on video and posted on Manuel’s Facebook page.

“While there is much talk by the federal government about respecting Indigenous rights and reconciliation, the Trans Mountain buyout expansion and arrest of Secwepemc woman warrior Kanahus Manuel is a declaration of war,” the release reads.

Related: Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Related: Pipeline protesters removed from Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

On July 11, the group said it would reclaim the park as part of the Secwepemc nation’s traditional territory in an attempt to block the pipeline.

“Justin Trudeau has left us no choice. This pipeline violates our rights and endangers our lands and waters. To stop it, we’re reclaiming our ancestral village and bringing our traditions back to life. If Trudeau wants to build this pipeline, he will need to empty this village a second time; in doing so, he would make continued colonization and cultural genocide part of his legacy of so-called reconciliation,” read a release from the group after the occupation began.

Manuel’s tiny house protest had been in the works for nearly a year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster
Next story
UPDATED: Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere

Just Posted

Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’

Campbell River Search and Rescue has been busy of late…

Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

The Big Read: Vancouver Island mom calls for more mental health services as son battles OCD

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Short trip to car-free Sidney Spit offers camping, beaches, hikes

Sidney Spit is part of B.C.’s Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, a protected marine ecosystem

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

Online retail giant extends annual ‘Prime Day’ promotion to 36 hours

Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster

Salmon Arm camper lodges a complaint with Technical Safety BC after motorhome tank is over-filled.

Non-union construction industry fears exclusion in B.C.

Premier John Horgan announces new Crown corporation for public works

UPDATED: Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere

The two leaders arrived Monday at Helsinki’s presidential palace for a long-awaited summit

Most Read