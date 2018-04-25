Parents show up to continue discussions about SOGI123 in Campbell River

Parents once again made presentations concerning the implementation of the government-mandated Sexual Orientation Gender Identity guidelines at the school district meeting last week.

Chris McCay was again at the meeting, this time speaking about three of the resources suggested under SOGI123 to use in class.

However, this time around there was a parent at the meeting in support of SOGI.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support you have given to the SOGI program here in School District 72,” said Dave Harper, who is also president of the Campbell River and District Teachers Association.

On Sept. 8, 2016 the minister of education announced that references to sexual orientation and gender identity were required in school district policies.

“The changes will bring district school policies in line with the July 2016 amendments to the B.C. Human Rights Code that included gender identity and expression as prohibited grounds of discrimination,” a government news release said.

SOGI123 grew from this requirement as a way to facilitate collaboration, programming and funding for schools to implement the required changes.

The SOGI123 website outlines resources and tips that teachers can use for different age groups to “help educators make schools inclusive and safer for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

At the school board meeting on March 20 McCay as well as several other parents, expressed their concern and disagreement with the SOGI program.

“As parents, and I hope you guys as well, we all want to protect our children,” said Vanessa McLean, who spoke on behalf of the group at the March 20 meeting. “We want them to be healthy and thrive and to do what is best for them. We must be their biggest advocates. We cannot sit by and allow radical, biased agendas to infiltrate our schools and prey upon the vulnerability of our children, pushing beliefs and values that are contrary to evidence-based research.”

At the most recent meeting McCay spoke against specific resources recommended by the SOGI123 website.

“My question is then why are we choosing to implement a program that allows children to explore the ideas of gender change and potential long term medical treatment and mutilation,” McCay said. “Gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder.”

However, Harper, who gave the final presentation of the evening, assured the board that he, his son and his wife and he believes the community at large support and welcome the resources with open arms.

“Those who object need not have their children take part, as is a parent’s right,” he said. “But I am loath to imagine a world where a school board would not support such an excellent and meaningful resource in the school system.”

Harper added that he would pull his son in a heartbeat if he felt there was something harmful in the SOGI resources, but that he likes the direction the board is taking.

“We weren’t teaching those things in school 40 years ago,” he said. “Rumours and urban myths ruled the day, foul language and taunting people. And when I walk the halls of Phoenix School every day to pick up my son at 2:30 I see happy contented kids who don’t use foul language. I don’t hear them calling each other ‘gay lords’ and that is a huge step from 10 years ago.”