Paraglider walks away from Island crash, stranded tubers need rescue help

Paraglider safe after Youbou crash, Cowichan SAR plucks stranded tubers from river

A paraglider walked out under their own power after being spotted crashing into the trees west of Christopher Rock in Youbou last weekend.

Cowichan Search and Rescue had been called out to help find the paraglider but were eventually called off, according to CSAR’s Tina Phillips.

“We were organizing a helicopter search to pinpoint the location before we sent ground teams in,” Phillips explained. “We did not have to assist the glider as he had met up with ambulance and fire before we reached the site.”

Search and Rescue crews were called back to the Lake the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14 to assist in the rescue of seven inner tubers that had become stranded up river from Skutz Falls.

“They made some bad choices, overestimated their ability and were brought out hypothermic but very lucky,” confirmed search manager Jamie Tudway-Cains. “They did however make a good decision to stay put once it got dark. When waiting for rescue, it is always a good decision to stay put if safe to do so, or directed otherwise.”

Lake CowichanSearch and Rescue

