Pandemic baby boom makes for a busier Vancouver Island Father’s Day

Victoria’s 255 babies born in May up almost 10 per cent over last year

Looks like the stork is an essential service across Victoria and Vancouver Island. According to Island Health, the number of babies delivered across Vancouver Island between January and April this year was up by 6.4 per cent from last year; 1,423 were born during those months in 2021, compared to the 1,338 born during the same period in 2020.

Congratulations made the rounds in Victoria during May, when 255 babies were born – up 22 from last May’s 233 babies.

But Chilliwack provided Victoria with some competition for pandemic pregnancies. On June 15, the town of 80,000 reported exactly 100 babies born during the month of May – an all-time record for Chilliwack General Hospital. Residents and health care staff alike credited a COVID Baby Boom and, in the words of one new mother, “too much time at home.”

Chilliwack nurses were reported to be “fired up” with their record number of deliveries.

