Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Two Vancouver-area police officers have been arrested and released in Cuba.

Both the Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed by email that one of their members was taken into custody and then released during a personal vacation in Cuba.

The details don’t make it clear when the two arrests occurred or whether they are connected.

Information provided by Port Moody Sgt. Travis Carroll says the department takes “all allegations of misconduct concerning our officers very seriously.”

Carroll does not describe what allegations may have been made, or by whom.

He says the matter has been referred to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner so it can monitor the situation.

Related: Vancouver police execute warrant in search for suspected murder victim

Related: Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo
Next story
B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Just Posted

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to offer discounts on permits for energy efficient buildings

It will now cost you less to get a building permit if you’re being energy friendly

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Most Read