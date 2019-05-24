Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve has launched an investigation after a dead California sea lion was discovered at Combers Beach with a bullet wound in its head.

The animal was discovered on May 14 and Parks Canada is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting, which is believed to have occurred within the Park Reserve’s boundaries.

“A bullet was recovered from the animal’s head and is being sent to a forensics lab to determine the caliber of the bullet, along with the make and model of the firearm,” according to a statement from Parks Canada on Friday afternoon.

“Human and wildlife safety is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada.Parks Canada takes action to promote coexistence between people and wildlife. Observing wildlife in their natural habitat is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to treat wildlife with the respect they deserve and need…If you have any information regarding this illegal and heinous activity, please call Parks Canada wardens at 1‑877-852-3100.”

READ MORE: Sea lion rescued in Ucluelet suffering from gunshot to the head

READ MORE: Sea lion shot in Ucluelet euthanized at Vancouver Aquarium

READ MORE: Nails endangering sea lions on Ucluelet float spark DFO investigation


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Stay away from grizzly bear on North Island, conservation officer warns

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department contains brush fire, no current risk to homes

Fire broke out Thursday evening west of the city

VIDEO: Repaved stretch of Hwy. 19A dangerous, Campbell River cyclist says

Mayor says city could do better job at consulting with cyclists and other residents

Campbell River-area residents on the hook following fisheries violations

DFO announces convictions related to sea urchin, prawn fisheries

Campbell River arena first to switch to carbon dioxide from ammonia

Work to decommission refrigeration system at Strathcona Gardens now underway

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

VIDEO: Heroes highlighted in Campbell River

The 2nd annual Local Hero Awards took place on May 16 in Campbell River

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

A strike at two container terminals would affect Canadian trade to Asia

Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

It’s early but already salmon fry are being left high and dry

Prepare yourself for tick season, says Island Health official

2017 saw three reported cases of Lyme disease

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterrey, Calif.

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

Most Read