Protesters have occupied blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed and surrounding forests for months, trying to stop old-growth trees from being logged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Protesters have occupied blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed and surrounding forests for months, trying to stop old-growth trees from being logged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

Bill Jones says protesters will minimize activity, but stay until until logging ceases

A Pacheedaht First Nation elder has responded to a call made Monday by the elected Pacheedaht chief requesting all protesters to leave the Fairy Creek area, citing a risk of wildfires.

Bill Jones politely said the protesters would only reduce their presence in the forest if logging stops and the RCMP agree to refrain from enforcement during fire season.

“We are now strategizing to streamline our camps and reduce our ground crews to a minimal presence, enough to keep watch on both the forest and the camps. We will maintain this minimal presence until Teal Jones returns once again to the forests to clear cut them at the earliest opportunity,” he said in a statement shared by the Rainforest Flying Squad.

Jones went on to say he agrees with elected chief Jeff Jones’ concern about safety both for people and the forest.

“We are developing a wildfire protocol, which will ban all campfires, reduce the opportunity for sparks and ensure we have the appropriate firefighting equipment at hand.”

But he pushed back against chief Jones’ claim that old-growth logging in the area has been deferred as of the tripartite request on June 7.

“I would respectfully remind you that the recent NDP government deferrals in the Fairy Creek and Walbran areas do not include any of the stands of old-growth forest we are currently protecting,” the elder Jones said.

RELATED: Pacheedaht Nation asks again for protesters to leave Fairy Creek, citing wildfire risk

Jones added that he “and many Pacheedaht band members await your invitation” to join the Integrated Resource Management Planning process. Chief Jones once previously stated that the planning process would “draw on the teachings of our ancestors, the wisdom of our Elders, the input of our citizens…”

There has been disagreement between the elected council of the Pacheedaht First Nation and Bill Jones, at whose invitation the Rainforest Flying Squad says it remains in the forest north of Port Renfrew.

The elected council has previously asked the protesters to leave, saying the third-parties do not speak for the nation. A 2017 revenue sharing agreement prohibits the Pacheedaht First Nation from protesting government-approved forestry activity.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fairy Creek watershedforestryIndigenousprotest

Previous story
Sizzling summer heat too much for Vancouver Island sidewalk
Next story
Lytton being evacuated as wildfire races through town

Just Posted

Smoke plume rises from fire 2.5 kilometres from Ehatis on Vancouver Island's west coast. Photo by Ehattesaht/Chinehkint Councillor Cory Hanson.
First Nation declares state of emergency on Vancouver Island’s west coast

The Comox Valley RCMP arrested a 41-year-old person after multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting an erratic driver. File photo
Erratic driver stops traffic on Highway 19 near Courtenay

Fire engulfs house on Barclay Road on June 29. Photo by Jim Toso
VIDEO: Blaze engulfing two Campbell River homes continues trend of house fires spreading rapidly

Director Noba Anderson had sued the Regional District in relation to a 2019 matter. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
B.C. Supreme Court sides with Strathcona Regional District in director lawsuit matter