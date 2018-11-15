Oyster River Fire Rescue qualifies for improved water supply service

Oyster River Fire Rescue has successfully qualified for Superior Tanker Shuttle Service.

The qualification means that they have shown that they can supply enough water to residents in some areas without fire hydrants that those residents now qualify as having the equivalent of a fire hydrant within 300m of their homes.

“Now that this achievement is in place, residential property owners in the Black Creek Oyster Bay Fire Protection area should know that they can contact their insurance providers to discuss if their property qualifies for any benefit on their premium for the fire portion of their residential policy,” said Fire Chief Bruce Green.