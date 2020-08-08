An Oyster River Fire Rescue member hauls up a chainsaw to help fight the fire in the roof of the Black Creek home. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Oyster River department battles Black Creek house fire

Fire crews arrive to find house fully involved, smoke coming from roof

Oyster River Fire Department battled a house fire in the Black Creek area midday on Saturday.

Crews responded to the scene at the 8100 block of the Old Island Highway around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, finding a house, set well back from the road, fully involved. Thick grey smoke was pouring from the back of the metal roof of the house.

An ambulance arrived at the site shortly after 12 p.m. Bystanders were not sure if anyone had been in the house at the time. At one point, it appeared the owner of the home arrived to talk to firefighters and police, while the department continued to battle the fire, spraying water at the roof of the structure.

Traffic flaggers were at the roadside to direct traffic, though the highway remained open in both directions.

There was no information at present as to the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but we will continue to update the story as we get more information.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

Just Posted

Campbell River fruit tree project carries on despite pandemic

More volunteers wanted for Greenways’ initiative

Downtown storm drain repair will begin on August 10 in Campbell River

Starting Monday, drivers and pedestrians will expect minor delays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m

What does the nearly $10 million RCMP contract get the people of Campbell River?

Despite discussion around police funding, response techniques and use of force, the… Continue reading

Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbell River neighbourhood celebrates ongoing revitalization

Over 90 Campbell Riverites cycling to raise funds for kids cancer research

Cyclists will be raising funds until end of August

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Oyster River department battles Black Creek house fire

Fire crews arrive to find house fully involved, smoke coming from roof

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

U’mista Cultural Centre will host a native art contest to raise funds for artists

All artists of Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw descent are being called to participate in the contest to be held on August 28

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Most Read