Oyster River department battles Black Creek house fire

An Oyster River Fire Rescue member hauls up a chainsaw to help fight the fire in the roof of the Black Creek home. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Oyster River Fire Department battled a house fire in the Black Creek area midday on Saturday.

Crews responded to the scene at the 8100 block of the Old Island Highway around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, finding a house, set well back from the road, fully involved. Thick grey smoke was pouring from the back of the metal roof of the house.

An ambulance arrived at the site shortly after 12 p.m. Bystanders were not sure if anyone had been in the house at the time. At one point, it appeared the owner of the home arrived to talk to firefighters and police, while the department continued to battle the fire, spraying water at the roof of the structure.

Traffic flaggers were at the roadside to direct traffic, though the highway remained open in both directions.

There was no information at present as to the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but we will continue to update the story as we get more information.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

