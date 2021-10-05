The owner of these military medals and ribbons that were found in a bag near Cowichan River is bing sought. (Submitted photo)

The owner of these military medals and ribbons that were found in a bag near Cowichan River is bing sought. (Submitted photo)

Owner of military medals and ribbons found in Duncan sought

Bylaw officer found them in plastic bag by Cowichan River

A bylaw officer with the City of Duncan is hoping to reconnect some old military medals and ribbons that he found with their owner.

Jack MacNeil said he discovered the medals and ribbons in a plastic Ziploc bag near a homeless camp on the Cowichan River on Sept. 29.

He said he has concluded that the last name of the man who is connected to the medals is “Harris” because that name was inside of a Bible that was also found in the bag along with the medals and ribbons, which are from the Second World War.

MacNeil said there was also a medal from the BC Ferry Services in the bag.

“I don’t know if there’s much monetary value to the medals and ribbons, but I’m sure there is some sentimental value to whoever owns them,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the City of Duncan’s Bylaw Services’ offices.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest
Next story
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faces first caucus meeting after election loss

Just Posted

Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River residents sentenced for starting 2019 house fire

The city-owned electric vehicle charging station at the Dogwood Operations Centre in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City to establish user fee at electric vehicle charging stations

Berta Billy will share her wisdom at “Paddling Together” in November. Photo supplied
Project gives community opportunity to learn about and from local Indigenous people

Pianist Carter Johnson at the Stanislaw Moniuszko International Competition of Polish Music. Photo by Wojciech Grzędziński.
Pianist from Campbell River wins Polish music competition