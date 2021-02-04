Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)

Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

A Parksville woman is happy the owner of the dog who attacked her corgi has come forward to claim responsibility.

Cindy Hornung, whose pet was attacked by a “white shepherd” while walking on the Maple Glen linear pathway on Jan. 26, was informed by the City of Parksville’s bylaw officer on Wednesday (Feb. 3) the handler of the dog came forward.

“Apparently the dog belongs to his daughter and she lives in Victoria,” said Hornung. “The dog is now in Victoria. They said they are going to pay my vet bills.”

The identity of the man said Hornung was not revealed to her because of privacy issues. However, she’s relieved and happy the case has been solved.

“I think due to all the flyers and the [PQB News] story he came forward,” said Hornung. “That was the idea. Success.”

Molly the corgi is still recovering from a puncture near her rear end that she suffered during the attack. Hornung had to jump into the fight and beat the large dog to save Molly.

Hornung said she was initially disappointed and wanted to leave Parksville because of the the traumatic incident. But her faith has been restored due to the overwhelming support she has received.

“This is a great community,” said Hornung, who works as a nurse at The Gardens in Qualicum Beach. “So many stepped forward to help me. Wow.”

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
