Owner catches and holds man allegedly breaking into his vehicle in Campbell River

Police don’t recommend public physically apprehend perpetrators

A member of the public caught a man allegedly in the act of stealing from his vehicle near Nichols Road and held him until Campbell River RCMP arrived on June 19.

“While the result was a positive one for property owners in the community,” Const. Maury Tyre says in a police press release. “It is not recommended for the public to physically apprehend suspects as they could put themselves in harm’s way or find themselves liable if the suspect ends up injured.”

The RCMP press release says Colin D’arcy Thompson has been charged with Trespass at Night, Theft, and Breach of Recognizance. He remains in custody.

Property crime, and specifically theft from vehicles continues to be a concern and extra efforts are being taken by the Campbell River RCMP to locate and arrest the offenders.

“The public can assist the police by ensuring their valuables and their vehicles are locked up. It is highly recommended that people itemize their valuables such as bicycles and electronics. Having photos and serial numbers can help us locate and arrest thieves and fraudsters, but it can also ensure that we are able to get your belongings back to you when an offender is caught,” said Const. Tyre. “In addition, if you do wish to purchase something valuable from an online garage sale website or second hand, ask to see the ID of the seller prior to handing over money. Thieves are far less likely to share their real names with you.”

As always, if you need to report a crime or criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP (250-286-6221).

If you wish to report information and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (Remember, though, Crime Stoppers reports are not monitored 24 hours a day, if there is an emergency, dial 911).

Previous story
B.C. Ferries vessel breaks down right before long weekend
Next story
Jubilee Heights gets expanded commercial area, but not a bigger grocery store

Just Posted

Owner catches and holds man allegedly breaking into his vehicle in Campbell River

Police don’t recommend public physically apprehend perpetrators

City of Campbell River bylaw officers can now issue fines for drinking in public

After being defeated once, the bylaw amendments were reconsidered this week

Jubilee Heights gets expanded commercial area, but not a bigger grocery store

Council looks for middle ground on grocery store size increase, which spurs second public hearing

Campbell River thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP arrest second person in arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire on Henderson Avenue ‘not random’

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Most Read