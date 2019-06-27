Owner catches and holds man allegedly breaking into his vehicle in Campbell River

A member of the public caught a man allegedly in the act of stealing from his vehicle near Nichols Road and held him until Campbell River RCMP arrived on June 19.

“While the result was a positive one for property owners in the community,” Const. Maury Tyre says in a police press release. “It is not recommended for the public to physically apprehend suspects as they could put themselves in harm’s way or find themselves liable if the suspect ends up injured.”

The RCMP press release says Colin D’arcy Thompson has been charged with Trespass at Night, Theft, and Breach of Recognizance. He remains in custody.

Property crime, and specifically theft from vehicles continues to be a concern and extra efforts are being taken by the Campbell River RCMP to locate and arrest the offenders.

“The public can assist the police by ensuring their valuables and their vehicles are locked up. It is highly recommended that people itemize their valuables such as bicycles and electronics. Having photos and serial numbers can help us locate and arrest thieves and fraudsters, but it can also ensure that we are able to get your belongings back to you when an offender is caught,” said Const. Tyre. “In addition, if you do wish to purchase something valuable from an online garage sale website or second hand, ask to see the ID of the seller prior to handing over money. Thieves are far less likely to share their real names with you.”

As always, if you need to report a crime or criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP (250-286-6221).

If you wish to report information and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (Remember, though, Crime Stoppers reports are not monitored 24 hours a day, if there is an emergency, dial 911).