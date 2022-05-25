A kayak found overturned amongst logs in Nanaimo River triggered a large response from emergency services Tuesday, May 24. (Photo submitted)

A kayak found overturned amongst logs in Nanaimo River triggered a large response from emergency services Tuesday, May 24. (Photo submitted)

Overturned kayak found in Nanaimo River, no report yet of missing kayaker

RCMP and volunteer fire departments were called to the riverside on Thatcher Road south of the city

An overturned kayak found floating in the Nanaimo River led to a large response by emergency crews. According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the kayak was spotted at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, amongst some logs in the Nanaimo River near Nanaimo River Regional Park south of Nanaimo.

RCMP, Cranberry and Cedar volunteer fire departments and B.C. Ambulance Service along with an air ambulance helicopter were called to Thatcher Road, which was the nearest access road.

Emergency responders scoured the shoreline while fire rescue crews put their vessel in the fast-moving water to check a nearby log boom and shoreline, but found nothing.

The kayak, which was later recovered, is a one-person bright green plastic Pelican brand.

“At this time, our detachment has not received any reports of overdue or missing persons. Investigators have also checked in with nearby police jurisdictions with similar results,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone with information about the kayak, its owner or information relating to the search is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-17416.

READ ALSO: Kayaks stolen after being left unattended for half an hour along Nanaimo River


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewskayakingRCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Journalists face ‘alarming’ levels of stress, trauma and harassment, report suggests
Next story
Lake Cowichan man dead following collision with logging truck in Comox Valley

Just Posted

L to R: Glenn Klein, Ian Baikie, Mayor Andy Adams, Carol Chapman, Counicllor Nicole Assu, and Jon Martin. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Canada Day fireworks display set to be a blast

This year’s Quadra Island Studio Tour is paying tribute to the work and legacy of William Van Orden who departed in 2021. Van Orden did molding, casting and painting of the sea creatures of the Pacific Northwest. Photo contributed
The Quadra Island Studio Tour is back

Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. A fundraising barbecue and yard sale on June 5 at the Coastal Credit Union on Quadra Island will benefit paramedics4paramedics' efforts. Photo courtesy paramedics4paramedics
Barbecue, car-boot and bake sale to raise funds of ambulances for Ukraine