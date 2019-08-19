Overdose deaths mount on North Island with four fatalities in June

In June, drug overdoses claimed the lives of four people in the North Island, the area with the second-highest rate of illicit substance fatalities in the province, according to new figures from the BC Coroners Service.
High overdose rates show that a lot of work remains to be done in responding to the opioid crisis, says Charmaine Enns, medical health officer for northern Vancouver Island.
“(W)e still have a significant amount of work to do both in responding and in understanding how to best support people who live in smaller cities or rural communities that use substances so that they are not using alone and that they are aware of the increasing amount of services and therapies,” Enns said in an email on Monday.
|A map from the Ministry of Health shows the North Vancouver Island Health Service Delivery Area.
The latest BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug deaths says 19 people died in the North Vancouver Island health service delivery area by the end of June. The previous report said 15 had died by the end of May.
Last year was the deadliest on record in the ongoing opioid crisis, with more than 1,530 deaths province-wide, compared to about 200 in 2019.
The report states that North Vancouver Island has the second-highest per capita rate of overdose deaths in B.C., with 30.2 per 100,000 people. The area with the highest rate of overdose deaths is Vancouver, with 41.9 deaths per 100,000 people. The provincial average is 21.9 deaths per 100,000 people.
Overall, there were 73 suspected drug toxicity deaths in June across B.C., a 35 per cent decline compared to the same month in 2018.
“Overall the latest BC Coroner report is encouraging in terms of a sustained downward provincial trend in the rate of overdose deaths,” Enns said.
“However, we need to remember that this rate is far in excess of what we were experiencing in 2009, (when) the provincial rate was 4.6 (overdose) deaths per 100,000 population. Our goal is to get as close to zero deaths as possible.”
While Island Health has seen a decline in the rate of overdose deaths, this is not the case in northern Vancouver Island, Enns said. She cautioned that rates in sparsely-populated areas are sensitive to a smaller number of events, making them harder to interpret.
“However, it is important to remember that every person who dies related to (the overdose) crisis is significant and matters and it is not just about rates,” she said.
No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or overdose prevention sites. Naloxone training, kits and supervised drug consumption services are offered at the AIDS Vancouver Island office in downtown Campbell River, located at 1371C Cedar St.
Its hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.
The group’s mobile overdose prevention team also provides harm reduction supply delivery and support on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Just Posted
Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.
The move could see up to 20 charter schools come to the province
Overdose deaths mount on North Island with four fatalities in June
North Vancouver Island now has second-highest fatal overdose rate in B.C.
‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island
Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear
VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species
Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more
Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown
Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered
Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed
Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man
Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human
Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park
Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park
Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working
Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15
B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says
NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber
Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan
Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada
Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie
George went missing early Saturday afternoon
Most Read
-
‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island
Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear
-
U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs
Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary
-
Storm add big net presence to roster
Goalie Robert Michetti boasts impressive numbers
-
Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos
Officials foresee ‘critical elements’ of the food supply chain being affected
-
Pride in Campbell River: tourism affects us all
Destination marketing group working hard to promote North Central Island to visitors
-
Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness
-
Injured owl begins recovery at MARS
Western screech owl was showing signs of a head trauma