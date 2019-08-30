Overdose Awareness Day marked in Campbell River

Overdose Awareness Day was held at Spirit Square on Friday.
It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and presentations were given on updates and information as well as training on the naloxone kits.
