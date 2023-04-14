A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overdose Advisory issued for Campbell River

Resources available for people who use drugs

Island Health has issued a drug poisoning overdose advisory for Campbell River.

“Overdoses are increasing in Campbell River,” the advisory says. “Family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from injection and inhalation.”

If someone overdoses, Island Health advises to call 911 and stay with the person. Give Naloxone and administer one breath every five seconds.

For safer drug use, people can visit local overdose prevention service at 1330 Dogwood Street, Unit 5. The OPS is open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The OPS also offers drug checking. Samples can be dropped off daily during opening hours. Island Health also advises people carry Naloxone, and visit naloxonetraining.com for a refresher course.

Mixing substances increases the risk of overdose. This includes alcohol and prescription drugs. For people using drugs alone, Island Health advises that they let someone know and ask that person to check in on them. The Lifeguard app (lifeguarddh.com) can also help.

The National Overdose Response Service line is 1-888-688-6677.

Tolerance can be lower if people are ill or have not used in a while. Island Health says to start low and go slow, using small amounts and seeing how it feels. Staggering use with a friend also allows one person to be able to respond if needed.

To receive text alerts for overdose advisories, text “JOIN” to 253787. To connect with mental health and substance use resources, call 1-888-885-8824.

More resources can be found on the Island Health website.

RELATED: A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.

‘The perfect storm’: more poisoning calls than ever as overdose crisis turns 7


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdoses

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The perfect storm’: more poisoning calls than ever as overdose crisis turns 7
Next story
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Wallace Antoine and Emanuel Sampson of Khowutzun Forest Services work on packing and hauling sandbags during Chemainus River flooding in November 2021. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River curbside organics collection gets underway April 17

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose Advisory issued for Campbell River

“Troubled Waters” Linocut by Marcy Prior, one of the many students featured in the Museum exhibition Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy. Photo submitted
Campbell River Museum to host exhibition featuring Students of Sybil Andrews