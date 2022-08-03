Overdose advisory issued for Campbell River

People using drugs advised to protect themselves

Island Health has issued a drug poisoning/overdose advisory for the Campbell River and Comox Valley Communities.

Overdoses are increasing in these communities, the notice says.

“Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from both injection and inhalation,” it says.

If someone overdoses, Island Health says to call 911 and stay with the person, give naloxone and give one breath every five seconds.

Tips for safer drug use are to visit the local overdose prevention service, which in Campbell River is located at 1330 Dogwood Street, Unit 5. The OPS is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Courtenay the site is at 941C England Ave. open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Other tips are to carry naloxone, to start low and go slow, stagger use with a friend, and avoid mixing substances.

For people using alone, Island Health recommends letting someone know and asking them to check in, downloading the Lifeguard App and calling the national OD response service at 1-888-668-6677.

For more information on overdose response, visit towardtheheart.com.

