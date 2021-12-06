Over three thousand homes without power in Campbell River as snowstorm hits city

BC Hydro reports over a dozen power outage areas, now under investigation

BC Hydro is reporting power outages in Campbell River, affecting over 3,000 customers. BC Hydro.

On a morning on which Campbell River is blanketed by snow, over 3,000 homes are without power.

As of 7:11 am on Dec. 6, BC Hydro reported 14 outage areas in the north / northwest of Campbell River.

The largest, affecting 1,166 customers, is located in a situation of North Otter Road, east of Redwood Street, south of Spit Road, west of Island Highway. Another outage, affecting 841 customers, is located south of Delvin’s Tap Road, west of Mcphedran Road.

Outages are also reported for Quadra Island and Cortes Island.

More coverage to follow.

