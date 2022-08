Over 7,000 people on the north part of Vancouver Island woke up without power on Monday morning. Photo courtesy BC Hydro

Over 7,300 people in the North Island were without power on the morning of Aug. 8.

According to the BC Hydro Outage map, the issue is caused by a “Transmission Circuit Failure” and power has been off since 7:07 a.m.

Crews are on their way, and were expected to arrive at 9 a.m., as of the 8:43 a.m. update.

