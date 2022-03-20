North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)

Over $7 million given out to help North Island small businesses during pandemic

Babchuk says supporting local business is an integral part of the NDP’s StrongerBC Economic Plan

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says that over $7 million in grants has been distributed to help small businesses on the North Island to adapt and recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Island and coastal small business owners have done everything they can to keep people safe throughout these times,” said Babchuk. “Our government is right there with them. By providing these supports, we’ve helped businesses keep the lights on and people employed while they continue to deliver the services we all rely on.”

The grants were distributed through a combination of different programs, including the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant and Circuit Breaker Grant. Together, these programs invested more than $530 million in support for nearly 30,000 businesses across the province.

Close to $85 million of that was given out on Vancouver Island and the coast to help approximately 5,300 businesses.

Supporting local business is an integral part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan, which will grow our economy while building an innovative, sustainable and inclusive future for all people in British Columbia, says the NDP government.

