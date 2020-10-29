Over 4,300 mail-in ballots returned so far in North Island district

Elections BC have received over 4,000 absentee and mail-in ballots so far, according to a progress report released on Oct. 29.

This number is expected to change, as more ballot envelopes come in. In all, 8,053 absentee and mail-in ballots were sent out by Elections BC in the North Island riding. The total number of ballots received so far is 4,377. These votes have not yet been counted and Elections BC has not given any updated vote tallies.

The final count, which combines the initial votes from in-person voting with the mail-in ballots takes place 13 days after the election and typically lasts for three days. Thirteen days after the election is Nov. 6. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a higher-than-normal-amount of absentee and mail-in ballots, Elections BC says it is possible the final count will have a staggered start, with districts with fewer absentee ballots starting on Nov. 6 while those with more may require more time.

Peace River South had the fewest mail-in ballots in the progress report at 177 and Victoria-Beacon Hill had topped the list at 13,007. In the progress report, 469,306 ballots have been returned in this manner.

In the initial count from Oct. 24 voting, BC NDP candidate Michele Babchuk has a 3,945-vote lead over second place candidate BC Liberal Norm Facey.

