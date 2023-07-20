Over $1 million coming to Strathcona Region for climate mitigation and resilience projects

The Strathcona Regional District received over $1 million from the provincial government to go towards climate mitigation and resilience.

The total $1,150,052.62 comes from the 2023 Disaster Risk Reduction/Climate Adaptation grant program, which will be used by the SRD to fund five different ecosystem restoration projects. These projects will help strengthen resilience against climate-related incidents and hazards like flooding, drought, wildfires and excessive heat.

“This grant was a collaboration between a number of local governments and First Nations and demonstrates the value of regional collaboration,” said SRD Chair Mark Baker. “The goal of each project funded through this grant is to work with nature to increase the resiliency of our ecosystems and communities against climate change. Healthy watersheds and ecosystems are critically important for species conservation and climate adaptation, reducing the impacts and risks caused by floods, droughts, and wildfires.”’

“Ecosystem Restoration Planning will help communities better protect themselves against climate-related events” said SRD Protective Services Coordination, Shaun Koopman. “Communities will benefit from the development and implementation of an accurate foundational knowledge of the hazards and risks associated with climate change, as well as effective strategies to prepare for, mitigate, and adapt to those risks.”

The projects to be funded by the grant are:

– Beaver Coexistence Public Education Programs: Beaver Coexistence educational workshops will be hosted for the public on Quadra Island and Cortes Island.

– Houpsitas Watershed Restoration Project: This project will undertake a watershed risk assessment to mitigate risks to drinking water, road infrastructure, salmon habitat, and traditional food sources.

– Kw’as Park Beaver Coexistence Project: The goal is to provide transferable knowledge regarding the benefits of beaver coexistence for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation by assessing the Kw’as road culvert in collaboration with community partners.

– Nootka Island Ecological Restoration Strategy: This project will undertake a watershed risk assessment and stream restoration design on Nuchatlaht Nootka Island Claim Area to plan and support long-term solutions that reduce the impacts of disasters in the future and are prioritized and developed through engagement with the Nuchatlaht First Nation community.

– Salmon River Floodplain Storymap: This Storymap will demonstrate findings from the Salmon River Floodplain Risk Assessment through maps, figures, photos, and video while incorporating artwork and stories from the K’ómoks First Nation where appropriate.

– Xwémalhkwu Watershed Restoration Project: The goal of this project is to provide protection and conservation of riparian areas and related wildlife and fish habitat from pollution, sedimentation, storm surges and harmful temperature fluctuations.

The SRD has partnered with Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations, K’ómoks First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, the Village of Gold River, the City of Campbell River and the Village of Sayward on this project.

More information can be found at www.srd.ca/ecosystem-restoration.

