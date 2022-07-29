The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa posts surplus of $5.3B for first two months of 2022-23 fiscal year

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $23.8 billion for the same period of 2021-22. There were surpluses of $2.7 billion for each of April and May.

The federal government says its 2022-23 financial results continue to improve compared to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were down $17.9 billion, or 23.3 per cent, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals, businesses and other levels of government.

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent, primarily driven by hot inflation and higher interest rates.

Revenue for the period was up $12.1 billion, or 20.3 per cent. Net actuarial losses were $1.7 billion for the period, compared with almost $2.6 billion a year earlier.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Summer traffic puts Vancouver Island roadside workers at risk
Next story
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community

Just Posted

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat