An Ottawa Police vehicle blocks off Kent Street in front of parked trucks as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An Ottawa Police vehicle blocks off Kent Street in front of parked trucks as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over protests

Trucker convoy has been camped in Canada’s capital for over a week

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is declaring a state of emergency to give the city more flexibility to deal with ongoing protests that have overwhelmed local resources.

In a brief release, the city says the decision reflects the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” from protesters encamped through much of the downtown core.

The decision gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services. The city’s release noted those powers could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

The release also says the decision underlines the need for support from upper levels of governments.

Earlier Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has backed Ottawa during the nine-day protest that critics have branded an occupation.

“While we cannot direct the police, we have provided the City of Ottawa everything they have asked for and will continue to provide whatever support they request,” Ford said in a tweet.

A swell of 250 RCMP officers bolstered police presence in the national capital on Sunday. Ottawa police said more than 450 tickets have been issued to demonstrators since Saturday morning for excessive noise, red light violations, driving a vehicle on a sidewalk and setting off fireworks, among others.

Almost 100 criminal investigations were underway, including cross-border investigations into what Ottawa police said were “email-based threats to public officials.”

Police also said on Sunday that anyone trying to bring items like gasoline or supplies to protesters and the 500 vehicles downtown could be arrested.

READ MORE: Ottawa, other cities act to rein in escalating protests against COVID-19 measures

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trucks, crowds at Canada anti-vaccination protests exaggerated
Next story
Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Just Posted

The Ripple Rock Trail has reopened. Photo by Brandon Fenton/ Facebook
Ripple Rock Trail reopens

Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Teddy Bears and goals rain down in first of two Storm victories on the weekend

Participants in the second “Island Convoy Stays until the Mandates are Lifted” convoy gather in Campbell River Saturday, Feb. 5 at Highway 19 and Willis Road. The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally protesting COVID-19 public health measures in Victoria Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Convoy against vaccines and other COVID-19 health measures sets off from Campbell River

Msugamgw Hereditary Chief Bill Wilson (centre) will be speaking over Zoom on Feb. 5. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
History, family, tribe and current issues discussed in upcoming talk