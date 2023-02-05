VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues

Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect

The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborne petroleum products from that country.

The department says the maximum price for seaborne Russian-origin petroleum will be US $100 per barrel for “premium-to-crude” products as of Sunday, and US $45 for “discount-to-crude” products.

It says in a news release the new caps build on a Russian crude oil price limit announced in December, adding both moves will weaken President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the war against Ukraine.

The Department of Finance says the caps will be enforced by prohibiting buyers who do not abide by the price caps from obtaining services from companies in the G7 or Australia.

It says the price cap mechanism has been designed to reduce Russian revenues while recognizing the importance of stable energy markets and minimizing negative economic effects.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect and the additional price caps “will be another blow to Putin’s war chest.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentRussiaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard wanted in bizarre fish incident at ‘Goonies’ house
Next story
Pope, backed by Anglican and Presbyterian leaders, denounces anti-gay laws

Just Posted

Forward Ty Smith (#61,in black) celebrates the first goal by forward Dylan Franklin (28, in black) in front of traffic during the first period of the Campbell River Storm's game vs the Lake Cowichan Kraken Fri. Feb 3. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Storm
Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The City of Campbell River lifted a state of local emergency Feb. 3 after a geotechnical investagtion was concluded. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Geotechnical investigation concludes; state of local emergency lifts at mudslide

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change-induced disaster

Pop-up banner image