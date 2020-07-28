Workers with the medical examiner’s office remove a body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on April 19, 2020. Three Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia have come forward to challenge a decision by Ottawa and the province to conduct a joint review into the mass shootings in April that claimed 22 lives. Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement today saying the gravity of the tragedy demands an independent public inquiry, which would have more authority than a joint review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Ottawa announces full inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

April shootings left 22 people dead

The federal government says it will proceed with a full public inquiry into the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia.

The announcement comes amid mounting public pressure, including from a number of Liberal MPs who challenged their own government’s decision last week to participate in a less rigorous joint review with Nova Scotia.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government is responding to calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia members of Parliament for more transparency.

Earlier today, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said he would be in favour of a federal-provincial public inquiry if Ottawa agreed to go along.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Mass shootingsNova Scotia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man banned from owning animals after tying emaciated dog to tree
Next story
B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Just Posted

New Campbell River youth-led project to honour seniors’ experiences

Coast2Chronicle will share interviews with seniors and their portraits on social media

Campbell River War Amps Champ enjoying new myoelectric arm

Garrett Warkentin uses prostheses like tools for different activities

Campbell River drivers can expect delays on Dogwood St. on Wednesday, July 29

Drivers can expect delays on Wednesday, July 29 on Dogwood Street between… Continue reading

North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of Campbell River Hospital lab contract

An organization of North Island health care advocates demand an independent investigation… Continue reading

Chinook salmon habitat enhancement returns to the Campbell River

The Campbell River Salmon Foundation will be leading a project to improve… Continue reading

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Most Read