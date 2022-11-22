B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as the premier marks his first days in office laying out his vision to tackle the housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as the premier marks his first days in office laying out his vision to tackle the housing crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Opposition demands audits of B.C. housing providers as Eby lays out more home plans

Liberal leader Kevin Falcon independent review needed after says leaked reports show mismanagement

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberals are calling for independent audits of two social housing providers as Premier David Eby marks his first days in office by setting out plans to tackle the housing crisis.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says Eby must launch independent reviews at BC Housing and Atira Women’s Resources Society after leaked reports indicated mismanagement.

BC Housing is a Crown corporation that develops, manages and administers subsidized housing in the province, while Atira is a not-for-profit housing provider.

Falcon’s demands for audits come as Eby is scheduled to speak at a Vancouver housing conference where advocates, policymakers and front-line providers explore ways to deliver safe and affordable housing in the province.

Eby’s government tabled two pieces of legislation Monday aiming to work with municipal governments to build more homes and increase rental properties by relaxing restrictions at apartment and condominium complexes.

Eby says B.C. is in the midst of a housing crisis and the province needs to increase the supply of homes to meet growing demand.

RELATED: Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

BC legislatureHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

Just Posted

The Canadian team pose for photographers before the start of the Football World Cup match between Canada and Hungary in Irapuato, Mexico on June 6, 1986. Left to right standing; Ian Bridge, Randy Samuel, Igor Vrablic, Randy Ragan, Bob Lenarduzzi, Gerry Gray. Front row left to right; Bruce Wilson, Carl Valentine, David Norman, Tino Lettieri, Paul James. Hungary defeated Canada 2-0. Canadian head coach Tony Waiters knew what he wanted when he prepared his team for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Former Men’s national soccer team, Ken Garraway, enjoys current team’s success

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. File photo
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
An awful lot about cars: Quadra Island Crime Report Nov 13-20

Special Olympics BC – Campbell River needs coaches for swimming and FUNdamentals. N experience is necessary and training is provided. Photo contributed
Help bring joy to special needs athletes, be a Special Olympics coach