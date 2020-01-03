Rose Klukas and Karla Duerte – the City of Campbell River’s economic development team – have a brainstorming session downtown at Campbell River Coworking. Photo courtesy CR Economic Development

Opportunity, entrepreneurship, just two of many goals for City of Campbell River’s Economic Development team

‘2019 has been an exciting year as we gain traction on initiatives we’ve been exploring’

Rose Klukas and Karla Duerte have been keeping themselves busy throughout 2019 down at City Hall.

They’re the people behind the City of Campbell River’s Economic Development department, and Duerte says between developing incubators, putting on events like the Youth Hackathon and hosting a ton of meetings in their Modern Entrepreneur series, there was very little downtime over the last 12 months.

“2019 has been an exciting year as we gain traction on initiatives we’ve been exploring for a couple of years, such as tech and future forward industries,” Duerte says. “Our NexStream Tech competitions are an example of an innovative way we, as local government, have been able to collaborate with Campbell River Area Angel Investors to solve real issues while at the same time helping to grow businesses. And it draws attention to the opportunities in our beautiful city.”

One of the many things Klukas and Duerte immersed themselves in this year was the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) Entrepreneur Immigration – Regional Pilot (EI – Regional Pilot).

The City of Campbell River is a participant community in the BC PNP EI – Regional Pilot which is focused on attracting entrepreneurs from around the world to establish businesses in regional communities, which is meant to help meet the communities’ economic development needs and encourage investments outside urban areas. To date, the city has received almost 200 inquiries from entrepreneurs around the world.

The city also launched the first ever Good Food Biz Incubator aimed at encouraging food entrepreneurs to take their idea to market. It was held over 11 weeks in partnership with Spring Activator and had 13 participants.

“Food is an important part of any community and we were looking for ways to support food businesses in Campbell River,” Duerte says. “We launched the Good Food Biz and weren’t sure what uptake the program would get. In the end we had a full cohort, with a broad range of ideas and experience, proving that food is a major area of growth in all aspects. We hope to be able to offer another incubator in 2020.”

In 2019 the city also launched the first ever Hackathon that took place over two days in May. This Hackathon brought together high school students Grades 8-12 to provide their ideas for a youth friendly city using technology. First place winners, Carihi’s Mr. Bagley’s Bagels, provided a solution for transportation through a bike share program. The Hackathon was supported by mentors and tech partners.

TECHATCHERY is another initiative that began in 2019. That’s the name of Campbell River’s tech incubator, supporting ideas and growth around products and services related to technology. The vision for this incubator is to Bring together a broad range of creative individuals and businesses to lead to rich discussions about the challenges, capabilities and opportunities that exist within community. Add financial resources; collaborative work spaces; access to subject experts as well as learning opportunities, and creative solutions will follow. TECHATCHERY initiatives include NexStream Tech Competition, Hackathon, and any other ideas and initiatives around technology. Watch for the website in 2020.

Last but certainly not least, Economic Development hosted several Modern Entrepreneur workshops in 2019, aimed at providing opportunities for entrepreneurs and community members to learn about business and economic trends, networking, and fostering a creative environment.

“In 2019 we had 15 different Modern Entrepreneur professional development, networking or fireside chat events and the 2020 line up is shaping up,” Duerte says. “The Modern Entrepreneur Series is a great opportunity to learn new things and connect with new people.”

The Economic Development Office welcomes any questions you have about Campbell River and can be contacted at invest@campbellriver.ca or by phone at 250-286-5738.

More information on BC PNP EI program can be found at www.campbellriver.ca/business-economy/bc-pnp-pilot

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
Next story
Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP call volume increased by 11 per cent in 2019

Members involved in numerous investigations

Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

Winds expected to peak at 70km/h: Environment Canada

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after it fell into the water near Duncan Bay

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Most Read