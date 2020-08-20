Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

The operator of an unlicensed Vancouver daycare where a 16-month-old boy died in 2017 has been charged with fraud and failing to provide what the law refers to as “the necessaries of life.”

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver in January 2017. Vancouver police announced the charges Thursday (Aug. 20).

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life. Police said the boy was found dead in a playpen.

Saad has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

She is the operator of Olive Branch Daycare where Mac Saini died on Jan. 18, 2017. In a civil suit filed by his mother Shelley Sheppard, in 2018, she alleged she arrived to find him lying on the floor with a “grey pallor” barely a week after she first sent him to the daycare.

The suit alleges that Mac had “been left unattended and had choked on an electrical cord, causing his death.” The civil suit also names Vancouver Coastal Health and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

In her response to the civil suit, Saad denied the allegations.

“The death was a tragedy but not the result of any negligence,” her response reads.

Vancouver Coastal Health also denied any wrongdoing.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue operator, health authority

READ MORE: B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

READ MORE: Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal Justicetoddler death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system
Next story
Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Just Posted

Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Dismantling racism must come from within the community

WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District to open public meetings to public, but only eight people will be allowed to attend

September will be first publicly open public meeting since March

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

UPDATE: Windy forecast could create challenges as Okanagan wildfire grows

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Most Read