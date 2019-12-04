Opening day at Mount Washington Alpine Resort is delayed due to lack of snow. Photo supplied

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

One storm is all it will take, but until then, skiers and snowshoers will have to wait a bit longer to hit the slopes at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

The resort announced Wednesday afternoon while they originally had set the date of Dec. 6 as opening day, it will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

“…Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we’re forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season. We’re ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too,” read their posting on social media.

Thanks to initial snowmaking efforts, the Free Discovery Days will begin Dec. 9 with the Teaching Carpet open.

Ted’s Bar & Grill along with their Demo Centre and Outdoor Elements store will be open daily beginning on Dec. 9.

The resort will share further updates on opening day on social media and their website.

“In the meantime, keep your snow dances alive. One big storm can change everything,” they added.


