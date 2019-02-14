Open house March 6 to outline construction plans for Campbell River’s Highway 19A this spring/summer

As the Waterfront Project 2018-2020 enters its second construction season, the project team invites community members to learn what’s in the works for this year at a public open house on Wednesday, March 6.

Last year, upgrades at the Big Rock Boat Ramp and first phase of the waterfront sewer project were completed. This year, along with re-surfacing the route between Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Avenue, construction will move south, with underground services installed all the way to the Simms Creek pump station, beginning in April or May.

“We completed a lot of really important work last year that will help us achieve the long-term goals of the community, including improved services, capacity for growth and better access to the oceanfront,” Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release. “We’re keeping that momentum going of upgrading important infrastructure.”

To spread construction out more evenly over the next two years, the project team has modified the 2019 schedule, adding sewer work between 1st Avenue to near Big Rock Boat Ramp and a portion of the underground works from the boat ramp to Rockland Road.

“We plan to do some of the less complicated work this year to reduce traffic impact in 2020 and get some of the overall work done ahead of time, where possible,” said Dave Morris, the city’s general manager of assets and operations. “It means more going on in 2019, but will even out the amount of disruption over the course of the entire project.”

The project team will be available at the drop-in open house with updates on the components of this year’s work, and the groundwork they’re laying now for improvements to be completed in 2020. Also included in the update will be an overview of the roundabout to be constructed at Rockland Road and the current status on the City’s sea level rise planning.

The open house will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 6 at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

The project team is committed to keeping the community informed of the work over the summer, and will share update via newsletters, news releases, social media posts and more. For more information on the projects and what’s to come, visit http://campbellriver.ca/construction