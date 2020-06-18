Open burning will once again be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre starting Friday, June 19. (File photo)

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

Open fires will once again be permitted throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Coastal Fire Centre announced that it will be rescinding open burning prohibitions, effective at noon on Friday, June 19, 2020, due to the recent rainfall that has reduced the wildfire risk in the region.

This rescind means that campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires and Resource Management Burning are now permitted everywhere in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdictional area. Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717.

A number of fire-related activities are also now allowed, including burn barrels, binary exploding targets, sky lanterns and fireworks.

The Coastal Fire Centre covers all of the area west of the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S.-Canada border at Manning Park, including Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the north, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, and people intending to light a fire are asked to check with local authorities before lighting a fire of any size.

BC Wildfire Service is also asking the public to undertake open burning responsibly and to follow guidance to ensure that burning is conducted in a safe manner. People should take the following precautions with any permitted outdoor burning:

  • Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it from escaping.
  • Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.
  • Create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Make sure that the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 (or *5555 on a cellphone).

